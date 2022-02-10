Lease ends for Old School Square; city still searching for replacement

It was a somber day for Old School Square in Delray Beach as the nonprofit officially closed its doors.

Wednesday, the lease agreement with the city came to an end after 32 years in the community.

A nonprofit that members say is driven by passion, not money.

"Nope, closed. Everything leaving everything is gone, the inside. Everything is just gone," said Julie Hockton, whose daughter and family performed at the theater. "They're losing a big piece of history and a big history of Delray, and this is a big loss to the community,"

Hockton helped volunteers and members load up their cars moving boxes and donations.

"This should still be a part of the community. Whatever they make it into, should be community involved, and I don't really foresee that happening. I'm hopeful but not optimistic," said Hockton.

In August, Delray Beach City Commissioners voted to end the lease agreement citing a city audit, showing the organization was not in compliance with their lease.

"So there was reporting requirements in the lease that were signed in 2016. Because of some turnover we had, because of a lot of turnover the city had, the lease was in a file. Neither party was aware of some of the reports, but we've submitted all of the reports," said Bill Branning, a board member with Old School Square Center for the Arts Inc. "Old school square belonged to everyone, and with that vote, those commissioners made it clear it doesn't belong to the community anymore, it only belongs to them."

Branning has been with Old School Square for some 30 years and said the organization brought the community together through art, live music, even a venue for weddings and other events.

"Up until Friday we were programing, and now to have to come in and pull things down and take our belongings. It's a sad day," said Branning.

Old School Square hopes to one day return to the community in some capacity.

They have also donated their artifacts and supplies to local nonprofits.

In the last few months, members of the community have spoken up and an online petition generated over 11,000 signatures to save Old School Square.

The nonprofit has filed a lawsuit with the city as they believe their lease was wrongfully terminated.

"We'd love to sit down and talk. As we've been saying for 6 months, the offer still stands," said Branning.

The City of Delray Beach said they are working on a request for a proposal to determine what the future of Old School Square will be.

