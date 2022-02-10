Palm Beach County students meet business leaders, learn about future careers

Hundreds of Palm Beach County high schoolers met face-to-face with business leaders on Thursday, learning what it takes to be successful.

The "Claim Your Future Showcase" was designed to create the business leaders of tomorrow.

There were a variety of businesses at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach on Thursday, everything from the U.S. Army to local hospital systems, all different businesses allowing students to talk to them and learn more about future careers.

Glades Central Community High School student Santonio Miaus couldn't wait to start talking business.

"It means a lot, honestly. It's a good experience because I'm looking forward to the business world," Miaus said. "It's good seeing all these successful people around to give knowledge."

Miaus was one of more than 800 Palm Beach County high schoolers who met and mingled with local company leaders to get a better idea about future jobs and what employers are looking for.

"I definitely want to know the finances around it," Miaus said.

In partnership with the Business Development Board Foundation of Palm Beach County, school district Superintendent Mike Burke said the event was mutually beneficial to the corporate community.

"That's one of the first questions they get. Tell me about the schools, tell me about the workforce," Burke said. "So we want to do our part to make sure we can deliver skilled and talented employees. And it's nice to be able to keep our kids in Palm Beach County."

Michael Barbera is a School District of Palm Beach County graduate who's now in a leadership position at Palms West Hospital. He wants students to know that if he can do it, they can too.

"It's an absolute honor to be able to tell them and share my experience through where I am today, because it gives each and every one of them the thought that they can do the exact same thing," Barbera said.

"I'm so thankful to the school district to bless us with this knowledge, to give kids knowledge and hope," Miaus said.

This was the first time in years the "Claim Your Future Showcase" returned in-person.

The event also helps determine the types of Career and Choice Academy programs offered in the School District of Palm Beach County. You can learn more about those programs by clicking here.

