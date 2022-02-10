Advertisement

Preparations for Delray Beach Open are underway

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Delray Beach Open is back and bigger than ever.

They're celebrating their 30th anniversary and its sure to serve a grand slam experience.

This year the Delray Beach Open is about more than just tennis.

"There's gonna be different foods all over the place, there's going to be entertainment, there's going to be contests going around, spectators can win some prizes," said Mark Baron, tournament director of the Delray Beach Open since its inception 30 years ago. "I'm really excited about it. It's not easy to go 30 years doing one event."

There will be new sponsors and new booths. Visitors can enjoy the matches from all over the space.

"It's a type of event where you don't have to be here every second because the city is so vibrant," said Baron.

Preparations were underway Thursday and some players were already practicing.

"It's nonstop every day leading up to the event," said Baron.

This year for the first time there will be returning champions on the court and the first ever mixed doubles competition with locals, the Fernandez sisters and Bryan brothers.

After a smaller tournament last year with only 25% of the usual amount of spectators, Baron said he is expecting at least 50,000 people to be in attendance.

"The economic impact for Delray Beach is somewhere around $15 million - $17 million," Baron said.

The 10 day tournament is set to begin Friday with the Champions Tour.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Fatal crash shuts down southbound lanes of I-95 for hours
Fatal crash shuts down SB I-95 lanes in Boca Raton
PBSO detectives looking for woman wanted for fraud
Police: Couple arrested after child forced to live in garage for years
Jupiter couple may have locked son up because of 'attachment disorder,' documents claim

Latest News

Is accused killer of Ryan Rogers mentally fit for trial?
Lawyer: Boy locked in garage terrorized others, fantasized about killing
Firefighters in Martin County are preparing to move back into a newly renovated station in Hobe...
Martin County Fire Rescue stations receive renovations to withstand hurricanes
Boynton mayoral candidate found guilty after anti-mask flap