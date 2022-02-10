Advertisement

A Valentine's Day gift that helps feed children

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Do good, look good - that's the motto of a South Florida entrepreneur.

If you're looking for a last minute Valentine's Day gift, you can give back at the same time.

Priscilla Zoullas is a former model and founder of the Oiya jewelry line.

She aid her pieces are all about adding fun, and a splash of flair while also being inexpensive.

The items are colorful, stackable, and offer a beach vibe, which is a tribute to her native country, Brazil.

She said it's also important for her company to give back.

She spent a year researching charities and partnered with Share the Meal, a food program for the United Nations that provides meals to children around the world.

"We're all about mixed textures, mixed colors. We believe color brings happiness," said Zoullas. "Every product that we sell we feed a child for a day. So we believe that everybody can make a difference. So why not? Through a small bracelet you can help others."

Her Oiya line is available at dozens of retailers including Aerin on Worth Avenue in Palm Beach.

You can order online at www.shopoiya.com.

