1 person injured in shooting at Tri-Rail station in Delray Beach
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 12:51 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
One man is hospitalized following a shooting at the Tri-Rail station in Delray Beach, police said.
The shooting occurred Thursday at 9:15 p.m. on South Congress Avenue.
According to Delray Beach police, one man was shot by another man after a "brief scuffle" between the two.
The victim was taken to a local hospital. His condition is unknown.
Police are currently talking to the man who fired the weapon. He was not injured in the incident.
The Tri-Rail station was shut down for about 90 minutes while officers conducted the investigation.
