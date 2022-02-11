Advertisement

1 person injured in shooting at Tri-Rail station in Delray Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 12:51 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
One man is hospitalized following a shooting at the Tri-Rail station in Delray Beach, police said.

The shooting occurred Thursday at 9:15 p.m. on South Congress Avenue.

According to Delray Beach police, one man was shot by another man after a "brief scuffle" between the two.

The victim was taken to a local hospital. His condition is unknown.

Police are currently talking to the man who fired the weapon. He was not injured in the incident.

The Tri-Rail station was shut down for about 90 minutes while officers conducted the investigation.

