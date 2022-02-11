Bicyclist hit & killed by car in Boca Raton, police say
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Boca Raton police are investigating after a bicyclist was hit and killed by a car Friday afternoon, authorities said.
The crash happened on Spanish River Boulevard near the entrance to Interstate 95, not far from Florida Atlantic University's campus.
Police said a female cyclist was killed after being struck by a vehicle.
No other details have been released.
Scripps Only Content 2022