Bicyclist hit & killed by car in Boca Raton, police say

By Matt Papaycik
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Boca Raton police are investigating after a bicyclist was hit and killed by a car Friday afternoon, authorities said.

The crash happened on Spanish River Boulevard near the entrance to Interstate 95, not far from Florida Atlantic University's campus.

Police said a female cyclist was killed after being struck by a vehicle.

No other details have been released.

