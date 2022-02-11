Black History Month at Mandel Library

In honor of Black History Month in February, Mandel Public Library in downtown West Palm Beach invites the community to participate in a variety of events and activities that celebrate the rich history, culture, people and achievements of Black Americans. Programs are available for adults, teens, and children.

“Our programming for Black History Month continues to grow each year, with more in-person and virtual programs in 2022 to appeal to all ages through books, movies, art and music that put a spotlight on the rich history and talents of African Americans,” said Mandel Public Library Director Lisa Hathaway.

Events and activities include the following:

ADULT IN-PERSON PROGRAMS

City of Hope: Exhibit from The Historical Society of Palm Beach County

Throughout February

During library hours

Urban Living Room

Mandel Public Library of West Palm Beach, 411 Clematis Street

FREE

The Historical Society of Palm Beach County presents "City of Hope: Resurrection City and the Poor People's Campaign." This exhibit honors Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s final vision that every U.S. citizen should have equal access to economic opportunities and the American dream. View the exhibit in the Urban Living Room during library hours throughout February. No registration required. For more information, visit wpbcitylibrary.org or call 561-868-7701.

Tell Your Story

Wednesdays, 4:30 PM

Saturdays, 12:30 PM & 2:30 PM

Digital Studio, 2nd Floor

Mandel Public Library of West Palm Beach, 411 Clematis Street

FREE

"Remember that time…" We all have stories to share. Preserve yours in your own voice for generations to come. The library's sound booth has everything you need to record and edit your story, your way. Available for booking on Wednesday and Saturday afternoons or drop in during our newly expanded Digital Studio Open Access hours on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. For more information or to reserve the booth, visit wpbcitylibrary.org or call 561-868-7760.

Examining the 1619 Project with Africa Fine

Saturday, February 12

11:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Auditorium, 3rd Floor

Mandel Public Library of West Palm Beach, 411 Clematis Street

FREE

Join English Professor Africa Fine from Palm Beach State College as she expounds on The 1619 Project. The 1619 Project began in 2019 as a long-form journalism project by The New York Times in an effort to reexamine American history by "placing the consequences of slavery and the contributions of Black Americans at the center of our national narrative." Registration is required. For more information or to register, visit wpbcitylibrary.org or call 561-868-7701.

The African Diaspora Experience in Florida

Saturday, February 19

11:30 PM – 12:30 PM

Auditorium, 3rd Floor

Mandel Public Library of West Palm Beach, 411 Clematis Street

FREE

Join historian and archivist Anthony Dixon as he examines Florida's relationship with African descendants from 1513 to the present and their direct impact on the state's growth. Registration is required. For more information or to register, visit wpbcitylibrary.org or call 561-868-7701.

ADULT REMOTE PROGRAMS

Digitize Family Memories from Home

Throughout February

Pickup at Mandel Public Library of West Palm Beach, 411 Clematis Street

FREE

Save your treasured family photos and videos with our new take-home Digital Memory Kits. Turn piles of old photographs and videotapes into digital copies to preserve, share, and organize. The Photo Scanning Kit allows you to scan photos and documents that can be transferred wirelessly to a computer or smartphone. The Video Capture Kit can be connected to a VCR or camcorder to capture and convert videos. Kits can be checked out for two weeks and can be reserved online or over the phone. Drop by the Digital Studio on the second floor on Fridays between 10:00 AM and Noon to get a demonstration. For more information or to reserve a kit, visit wpbcitylibrary.org or call 561-868-7760. This program was funded under the provisions of the DLIS Florida American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) from the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Florida's DLIS Florida ARPA program is administered by the Department of State's Division of Library and Information Services.

TEEN IN-PERSON PROGRAMS

Celebrate Iconic Black Artists

Saturday, February 12

2:00 PM – 3:30 PM

TeenSource, 2nd Floor

Mandel Public Library of West Palm Beach, 411 Clematis Street

FREE

Celebrate Black History Month by creating your own collage while learning about iconic Black artists in history. All supplies will be provided. Registration is required. For more information or to register, visit wpbcitylibrary.org or call 561-868-7705.

CHILDREN’S IN-PERSON PROGRAMS

Sunshine & Stories Celebrates Black History Month

Friday, February 18

10:00 AM – 10:45 AM

Library Courtyard

Mandel Public Library of West Palm Beach, 411 Clematis Street

FREE

For families with children up to 5 years old. Join Children's Librarians for music and movement, songs, rhymes, art, and of course, great books that celebrate Black History Month. Children will receive a take home arts and crafts kit. Registration for each weekly storytime is required, and space is limited. One registration per family is required (not per child). In case of cancellation due to inclement weather, registrants will be notified via email by 9:00 AM the day of the program. For your comfort, please bring a blanket for seating during storytime. For more information or to register, visit wpbcitylibrary.org or call 561-868-7703.

African Drumming with Afrique Ngozi Dance and Drum

Saturday, February 12

For grades K-2, 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM

For grades 3-5, 2:30 PM – 3:00 PM

Auditorium, 3rd Floor

Mandel Public Library of West Palm Beach, 411 Clematis Street

FREE

For kids in grades K-5. Afrique Ngozi Dance and Drum Inc. will present a lively African Drumming class for children in grades K-2 (2:00 – 2:30 PM) and grades 3-5 (2:30 – 3:00 PM). Explore basic drumming techniques while learning about the history of the instruments. Registration is required, and space is limited. For more information or to register, visit wpbcitylibrary.org or call 561-868-7703.

Celebrate Black History Month with Books & Art

Thursday, February 17

4:00 PM – 5:00 PM

KidSpace, 3rd Floor

Mandel Public Library of West Palm Beach, 411 Clematis Street

FREE

For kids in grades K-5. Children's Librarian and artist Jeanne Taylor will present "Jake Makes a World: Jacob Lawrence, a Young Artist in Harlem" written by Sharifa Rhode Pitts and illustrated by Christopher Myers. Children will make their own art in the style of Jacob Laurence. Registration is required, and space is limited. Dress to get messy. For more information or to register, visit wpbcitylibrary.org or call 561-868-7703.

"Hidden Figures" Book Club and Movie Viewing

Saturday, February 19

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM

KidSpace Small Program Room, 3rd Floor

Mandel Public Library of West Palm Beach, 411 Clematis Street

FREE

For kids in grades 4-6. Join the "Hidden Figures: Young Reader's Edition" book club! Participants will receive a free copy of "Hidden Figures: Young Reader's Edition." Books will be available to pick up starting February 1. Read the book and join the club on February 19 to discuss the book and watch the movie "Hidden Figures." Participate in activities related to the book and enjoy free healthy snacks. Registration is required, and space is limited. For more information or to register, visit wpbcitylibrary.org or call 561-868-7703.

