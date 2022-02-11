Committee recommends boundary map for new Boca Raton elementary school

The student boundaries for a new elementary school in Boca Raton are one step closer to being set.

The School District of Palm Beach County's Advisory Boundary Committee voted Thursday night to recommend a proposed boundary map for Blue Lake Elementary School. That recommendation will now be sent to Superintendent Mike Burke for his consideration.

The school, located at 3300 North Military Trail, is currently under construction and is scheduled to open at the start of the 2022/23 academic year on Aug. 10.

The proposed boundary map recommended by the Advisory Boundary Committee Thursday runs from Clint Moore Road south to Palmetto Park Road, and then covers an area between Powerline Road east to Airport Road.

A proposed boundary map for Blue Lake Elementary School, located at 3300 North Military Trail in Boca Raton.

The committee's recommendation will now be sent to Burke for his approval. After that, the recommendation will be brought to the Palm Beach County School Board for at least one workshop and an eventual vote.

If the proposed boundaries are approved by school board members, they would impact the zoning of some students who currently attend Calusa Elementary School, Verde K-8, and J.C. Mitchell Elementary School.

Blue Lake Elementary School is being built, in part, to relieve overcrowding at area Boca Raton schools.

Principal Seth Moldovan is expecting about 750 kindergarten through fifth graders when the school opens in August, with a full capacity of around 900 students.

