Advertisement

Deputies arrest man wanted for numerous burglaries in Boca Raton area

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 9:01 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A man wanted for burglarizing numerous businesses in the Boca Raton area has been arrested, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect, identified as Robert Lewis, 52, was arrested Thursday with the collaboration of several agencies.

Sheriff's deputies said Lewis burglarized at least 12 businesses in the area since November.

Deputies on Tuesday shared a surveillance video that shows the suspect breaking into a restaurant and walking through the kitchen area while carrying a large white safe.

Lewis is currently being held at the Broward County jail.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Fatal crash shuts down southbound lanes of I-95 for hours
Fatal crash shuts down SB I-95 lanes in Boca Raton
Lawyer: Boy locked in garage terrorized others, fantasized about killing
Condo owners, buyers face sticker shock following Surfside
Wavegarden Surf Park coming to Fort Pierce

Latest News

1 person injured in shooting at Tri-Rail station in Delray Beach
Police arrest man wanted for numerous burglaries in Boca Raton area
Police searching for Jacksonville man missing in West Palm Beach
Family shares story to raise awareness on Congenital Heart Disorder