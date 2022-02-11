Advertisement

Health Care District to offer access to COVID pills

FILE - This undated file image provided by Merck & Co. shows their new antiviral medication...
FILE - This undated file image provided by Merck & Co. shows their new antiviral medication molnupiravir. An experimental COVID-19 drug that could soon become the first U.S.-authorized pill to treat the coronavirus faces one final hurdle Tuesday: A panel of government experts will scrutinize data on the medication from drugmaker Merck. (Merck & Co. via AP, File)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 1:01 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Access to FDA-approved COVID-19 pills is getting a little easier for high-risk patients in Palm Beach County.

The Health Care District of Palm Beach County announced Friday that both Paxlovid and molnupiravir will be available in their network of 10 C. L. Brumback Primary Care Clinics starting Monday.

Clinic providers will be able to prescribe both of the COVID-19 oral antiviral pills at no cost for patients who are at the highest risk of developing severe COVID-19 illness.

This includes patients as young as 12 years old with weakened immune systems, such as transplant patients, cancer patients and older adults who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are within the first five days of experiencing symptoms.

Both antiviral pills work best when taken within the first few days of having COVID-19.

The medications have been difficult to find in Florida since they were both approved by federal regulators in December.

Health officials continue to encourage the community to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to avoid serious illness and hospitalization.

