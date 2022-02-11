Advertisement

Investigators: 34-year-old Fellsmere man died of Fentanyl

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 12:51 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
A 34-year-old man whose remains were found in a small, wooded area in Fellsmere last year died of Fentanyl, investigators said Friday.

Fellsmere Police discovered the body of Marty Ray Crawford Jr. on Oct. 9, 2021. Investigators said they found several of his personal belongings, in addition to a clear plastic baggie consistent with those used to package and sell illicit drugs. The baggie was located under Crawford’s remains.

A lab analysis received by the Fellsmere Police Department on Feb. 10 revealed that the baggie contained 80 mg of Fentanyl. Authorities said a lethal dose of Fentanyl is only 2 mg.

Investigators said interviews conducted with close friends and family members, coupled with the absence of any foul, in addition to the Medical Examiner's report and lab analysis of the plastic baggie confirmed that Crawford died of Fentanyl.

Members of Crawford’s family said they hope everyone who knew him, or came to know him, will remember Crawford for the good person he was.

