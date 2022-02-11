Indian River County sheriff gives update on Allea Beemer's homicide

Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers released a video on Friday with an update on Allea Beemer's homicide.

Beemer went missing on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in the Fellsmere area. She was reported missing Thursday, Feb. 3.

Sheriff Flowers said in the video the search for Beemer went on for several days with K9s, helicopters, drones, and detectives on foot.

Sheriff Flowers.PNG

Her body was located on Feb. 8, not far from where the sheriff said her vehicle was later located, in the 13000 block of 111th Street in Fellsmere.

Detectives have been speaking with witnesses, people who knew Beemer, and collecting evidence.

Flowers said residents and businesses in the area have provided videos that are believed to have evidence that leads directly to the people who are involved in the case.

The sheriff also mentioned the Amanda Towne case. Towne went missing from the same area in 2020.

"The things that are in common with this case is that there were drug users involved, there were people using drugs and abusing drugs all around this case," Flowers said.

He said the two cases may be connected and asked anyone who has information to come forward.

Flowers said he believes the community is safe.

