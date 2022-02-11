Martin County Fair kicking off Friday

The Martin County Fair is back in Stuart with tons of fun.

On Friday at 5 p.m., the gates will open for the first time.

The fair is scheduled in Martin County until Feb. 19.

Fair Director Jay Spicer said the fair this year is going to be similar to pre-pandemic.

Masks are not being required and vendors and visitors are not being asked to socially distance.

For the past few years, there has been discussion about moving the fair from it's Dixie Hwy location in Stuart to Indiantown.

Spicer said it's primarily because of parking concerns.

Fairgoers in Martin County right now must either park at the airport and take a free tram ride inside, or park across the street in a lot that used to be the old humane society.

Spicer said county leaders want to develop that land currently being used for parking.

Before the fair can move locations, Spicer said he needs to raise all the money for development costs at the potential Indiantown site.

He said so far, only a portion of the money has been raised.

Admission into the Martin County Fair is $5 on opening night and $10 on all other nights.

Ride wristbands are $30 on the weekends and $25 on the weeknights.

