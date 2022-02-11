Police searching for Jacksonville man missing in West Palm Beach

Police are searching for a missing man from Jacksonville who they say has been temporarily living in West Palm Beach.

Police said Kya'relle Russell, 26, was last seen on Feb. 4 in the 5400 block of East Avenue.

Russell is described as 6-feet tall weighing 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees him or knows his whereabouts is asked to call the West Palm Beach Police Department at 561-822-1900 and reference case #1861.

