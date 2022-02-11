Super Bowl betting still not legal for Florida football fans

This Sunday’s Super Bowl is expected to be the biggest event ever for online betting.

But in the state of Florida, betting on the big game won't be happening.

That has some local residents still figuring out different ways to place their bets.

The Paddock Restaurant near West Palm Beach is expecting a big crowd Sunday to watch NFL's biggest game.

It's a popular spot, which overlooks the Palm Beach Kennel Club, to place bets on horseracing.

Jay Kielstock considers himself an avid better, coming to the Paddock Restaurant at least twice a week to place his bets on horseracing.

"I don't make a living out of it ... but I have a lot of fun," Kielstock said.

But in the state of Florida, sports betting is still illegal, even though it has become incredibly popular around the country.

"Florida is really falling behind because it is so popular, and I think the people want it, and we'd love to have it here, and it would help us," said Palm Beach Kennel Club President Patrick Rooney.

Rooney is hoping the courts will overturn their decision and make sports gambling legal.

"It would be off the charts. There's so much illegal sports betting going on, so Florida has to take advantage of the demand," Rooney said.

With the Super Bowl this Sunday, betters are preparing to see what financial touchdowns they can score.

With online sportsbooks, fans can bet on anything from who is going to gain the most yards to who's going to score the most touchdowns or even the color Gatorade and length of the national anthem.

"It's too much for me. I'm not smart enough to handle all of those things," Kielstock said.

With Florida's law, Kielstock won't be able to bet on those things here locally, but he does have his prediction for the game.

"I think the Rams are going to blow them out, if I'm being honest with you," Kielstock said.

Although you can't bet on the big game, the Paddock Restaurant is hosting a Super Bowl party on Sunday.

