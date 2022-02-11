Advertisement

West Palm Beach doctor convicted of health care fraud

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
A doctor known for his expertise in treating alcoholism and drug abuse faces decades behind bars after he was convicted of helping bilk insurance companies out of millions of dollars.

Dr. Mark Agresti was one of four defendants accused of using a sober home in West Palm Beach, and the people receiving treatment there, to make millions.

A jury in federal court convicted Agresti of 12 counts of health care fraud.

Prosecutors said Agresti and three others cheated roughly 80 insurance companies out of more than $31 million.

Specifically, jurors found Agresti ordered unnecessary medical tests and urine samples of those staying at the Good Decisions Sober Living sober house.

Agresti's lawyers are considering an appeal, claiming he was negligent but did not know an associate was illegally billing insurers, according to the Palm Beach Post.

He is scheduled to be sentenced in April.

