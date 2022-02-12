Advertisement

12th annual Loop for Literacy held in Lake Worth Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Literacy Coalition of Palm Beach County is encouraging the community to loop their way for literacy.

On Saturday morning, walkers, runners, and bikers met at Bryant Park in Lake Worth Beach to actively raise awareness about literacy needs in our community for the 12th annual Loop for Literacy event.

“We know that in Palm Beach County, nearly half of all of the 3rd and 4th graders are not reading on grade level,” said Kristin Calder, CEO of the Literacy Coalition of Palm Beach County. “Students that are not prepared to go onto 4th grade and be reading on grade level, have a real challenge in learning from all the other subjects and it sets them on a really tough road ahead in terms of being successful in school.”

This event supports the multiple programs and initiatives across the county that helps families improve their literacy.

Just last year, the coalition helped over 46,000 people in the county alone.

Saturday’s healthy event provided a way to actively promote wellness and team building, while supporting the important goal that every adult and child in Palm Beach County will be able to read.

“Everyone can do something, and this is a great way to make an impact,” said Calder.

