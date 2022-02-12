Advertisement

Bicyclist struck, killed by vehicle in Boca Raton

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 11:01 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A bicyclist was killed Friday after being hit by a vehicle in Boca Raton.

The crash occurred just before 12:30 p.m. along the 500 block of NW Spanish River Boulevard.

Boca Raton police said a 2013 Dodge Ram was traveling westbound on Spanish River Boulevard when it struck the bicyclist who was also traveling westbound.

The bicyclist suffered head trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Traffic Homicide Investigator Jeffery Van Camp at 561- 620-6098.

The victim’s identity is being withheld under Marsy’s Law.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Fatal crash shuts down southbound lanes of I-95 for hours
Fatal crash shuts down SB I-95 lanes in Boca Raton
Here’s why home insurance costs continue to rise in Florida
Lawyer: Boy locked in garage terrorized others, fantasized about killing
Deputies arrest man wanted for numerous burglaries in Boca Raton area

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2013, file photo, hands type on a computer keyboard in Los Angeles....
Delray Beach residents warn of internet scammers
Palm Beach County pediatrician on a mission for health care for all
Bill aims to prevent surrender of pets due to housing crisis
Florida's coronavirus deaths subside to 1,293 in week, cases down 7% to 122,428