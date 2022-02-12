Advertisement

Rapper Kodak Black among 4 people shot in California

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The South Florida rapper known as Kodak Black was among four people shot early Saturday outside a restaurant in West Hollywood, California.

Los Angeles police said the 24-year-old rapper, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, and the other 3 victims were hospitalized in stable condition.

Police don't know exactly what sparked the fight outside the club, but said the victims were shot when they emerged from the club in the 400 block of North La Cienega Boulevard during the fight at around 2:45 a.m.

Police are seeking a Black male suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Here’s why home insurance costs continue to rise in Florida
Lawyer: Boy locked in garage terrorized others, fantasized about killing
Fatal crash shuts down southbound lanes of I-95 for hours
Deputies arrest man wanted for numerous burglaries in Boca Raton area
Fatal crash shuts down SB I-95 lanes in Boca Raton

Latest News

1 person injured in airboat vs. boat collision in Indian River County
West Palm Beach police seek witnesses to bicyclist's death on bridge
12th annual Loop for Literacy held in Lake Worth Beach
Bicyclist struck, killed by vehicle in Boca Raton