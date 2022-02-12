West Palm Beach police seek witnesses to bicyclist's death on bridge

The investigation into the death of a 79-year-old woman who died on the Royal Park bridge on Sunday continues and police are asking for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

On Sunday, February 6, 2022, a woman was walking her bicycle across the pedestrian path on the bridge when it started to open.

She was just 10 feet away from the end of the bridge when she fell to her death on the concrete five or six stories below.

The Palm Beach County resident was identified earlier in the week. Her name is being withheld under Marsy's Law.

Detectives are specifically looking for witnesses who may have seen the victim approaching the bridge, or on it leading up to the incident.

The bridge from Lakeview Avenue and Okeechobee Boulevard onto Palm Beach island is closed until further notice while police investigate the death of a bicyclist on the bridge.

West Palm Beach police said in a statement, "Anyone who was in view of the bridge around 1 p.m. Sunday, February 6, either right before, or when the bridge went up and saw anyone on the bridge should call Detective Ivy Erhardt at 561-822-1684.

Scripps Only Content 2022