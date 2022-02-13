63rd annual Martin County Fair underway

The 63rd annual Martin County Fair is underway. The event opened Friday.

Day two was stacked with rides, animals, live music from Eddie Montgomery from the country music duo Montgomery Gentry, and all the fair food favorites.

"I came here for the meats on a stick and everything that's fried. Funnel cakes," said Raymon Cook who attended the fair.

For some families it's an annual tradition they're continuing with the youngest members like Dayton Troska.

"I love everybody and doing this with everybody is just making it better than just my family, plus my grandparents it's just a way better experience," Troska. "What I'm thinking it's just to go on all the rides, play the games that they'll let me and I don't know, just have fun."

Organizers say the fair attendance has remained steady with some 50 thousand people even the vendors helping the local economy.

"We are fortunate to get our fair off this year with all the craziness going on but it's taking a toll on the industry, so our vendors are food vendors entertainers that haven't worked in over a year so they're happy to get back on their feet," said Jay Spicer the executive director of the Martin County Fair. "Every one of our food vendors has to buy produce every day, most of them buy right from country club produce right down the street, they buy gas here they buy supplies here."

According to staff, for the last 30 years they have been working to relocate it's 9-acre fair and expand to some 80-100 acres in Indiantown adding more what they call an agriplex project.

"Which as you can image bigger attractions, better parking easier access," said Spicer.

In the neighboring South Florida Fair, staff had to implement rules for minors this year after a few safety concerns.

When asked if the Martin County Fair would implement similar rules, staff responded:

"Martin County is kind of a quieter county, more of a homegrown fair, much smaller more contained so we don't typically have vandalism or any kind of problems," said Spicer. "Everybody wants to have a pleasant night out with their family. They don't want trouble they want fun, we provide the fun."

