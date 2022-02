All lanes of I-95 North reopened at Hypoluxo Road (exit 60) at around 1:40 p.m. Sunday after lanes were closed for several hours due to a crash involving a tractor-trailer.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, an Amazon delivery truck and a tractor-trailer colllided.

One of the drivers was transported to a local hospital in serious condition.

All lanes of I-95 North reopened at Hypoluxo Road (exit 60) at around 1:40 p.m. Sunday after lanes were closed for several hours due to a crash involving a tractor-trailer.

All lanes of I-95 North reopened at Hypoluxo Road (exit 60) at around 1:40 p.m. Sunday after lanes were closed for several hours due to a crash involving a tractor-trailer.

Scripps Only Content 2022