Shaq's Fun House' draws big crowd

Host Shaquille O'Neal attends Shaq's Fun House on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at the Shrine...
Host Shaquille O'Neal attends Shaq's Fun House on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP)(Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 10:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Shaquille O'Neal has returned to the city where he helped the Los Angeles Lakers win three straight championships.

This time, O'Nea; hosted "Shaq’s Fun House," featuring performances by Lil Wayne, Zedd, Diplo and even the NBA legend's son, Myles, who spun several records in front of an energetic crowd.

His annual Super Bowl week event was held in person after it was held virtually last year due to COVID-19 concerns.

The event was filled with several popular entertainers and athletes including Floyd Mayweather, Torey Lanez and Brandon Marshall.

It was held at the spacious Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall.

