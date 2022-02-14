Advertisement

15 couples say ‘I Do’ at free Valentine’s Day group wedding

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Style met commitment this Valentine’s Day as the Palm Beach County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller hosted a group wedding event at one of the most iconic locations in South Florida.

Clerk Joseph Abruzzo officiated the ceremony for more than a dozen couples at the Henry Flagler Museum.

WPTV
WPTV

“Our office helps couples get married every day, but for Valentine’s Day we’re making it very special,” Clerk Joseph Abruzzo said. “It’s our privilege to partner with the Flagler Museum and provide couples with a unique opportunity to get married in Palm Beach style.”

FREE WEDDING CLERK 02142022.jpeg
FREE WEDDING CLERK 02142022.jpeg

The Flagler Museum is one of Palm Beach’s most magnificent estates.

Built in 1902, it has a long local history, from being the winter home of oil tycoon Henry Flagler to a hotel to now a museum and National Historic Landmark.

Clerk Joseph Abruzzo officiates free Valentine's Day ceremony at historic Flagler Museum.
Clerk Joseph Abruzzo officiates free Valentine's Day ceremony at historic Flagler Museum.

After marrying his new bride Mary Lily Kenan, Flagler presented the estate to his wife as a wedding present.

The Flagler Museum offers public tours and events throughout the year.

For more information, click here.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Lanes reopen on I-95 North at Hypoluxo Road after crash
Rapper Kodak Black among 4 people shot in California
Director Ivan Reitman poses for a portrait in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Friday, Jan 7, 2011....
Ivan Reitman, producer, ‘Ghostbusters’ director, dies at 75
Boy Scout's selfless act earns him national award
Home intruder fatally shot in West Palm Beach

Latest News

Father reflects on 4 years since daughter, others 'taken' from families
FILE - Rapper Kodak Black arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum in Inglewood,...
Lawyer: Kodak Black shot in leg in 'unprovoked attack'
West Palm Beach police offer guidance to deter crime at home
Thief arrested for stealing $900 in merchandise from GameStop, police say