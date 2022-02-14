Advertisement

Auto repair shop owner arrested after driver shot

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 5:01 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
A 66-year-old business owner was arrested Saturday after investigators said he shot a person in Palm Beach County.

Deputies responded to a shooting at GT Auto Repair, located in the 2800 block of Forest Hill Blvd., just before 12:30 p.m.

Investigators later learned that the owner of the business, Thomas Scorza, fired upon a driver attempting to leave the business.

The driver sustained a gunshot wound to the right calf.

Detectives arrived at the scene to investigate, which resulted in Scorza being arrested.

It's unclear what prompted Scorza to shoot the victim.

Scorza was transported and booked into the Palm Beach County jail.

He faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery.

