Boynton man hiking Appalachian Trail for Alzheimer's awareness

The success rate of people hiking the entire Appalachian Trail within a year is around 25 percent. One Boynton beach man is taking on the challenge to complete it in six months.

After planning the trek with his friend for a few years, Larry Autrey said he decided to turn the journey into an awareness opportunity for the Alzheimer's Association.

He's participating in an annual fundraising campaign that encourages people to combat the darkness of the disease through the activity of their choice.

Autrey said he's preparing his mind and body every day for a successful hike.

"I've got a little day pack filled up with water bottles. It weighs about 20 pounds," Autrey said. "I walk around my neighborhood every day with boots on, breaking in several pairs of boots because you're gonna be going through a couple of pair of boots — probably three or four."

He hopes the hike will make a big difference in raising more funds to help advance the care and research efforts, which the Alzheimer's Association needs to support people facing the disease.

Autrey will begin the trek on March 26.

The Alzheimer's Association held a special send-off party for him at R&R Orchids in Loxahatchee on Saturday.

Autrey's goal is to raise $50,000 in honor of the campaign. You can make a donation on the Alzheimer's Association website.

