Broward County students honor victims of Parkland school shooting

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Four years after the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, the Broward County School District on Monday honored the 17 lives lost with several community service and volunteer projects.

At Riverside Elementary School in Coral Springs, students and teachers were on a mission to spread hope, healing, and happiness.

It was all part of the Broward County School District's Day of Service and Love to recognize the 17 victims who died four years ago.

"At this time we pause to honor those we lost by remembering their names," said Dr. Vickie Cartwright during an address Monday morning.

Students rolled up their sleeves and spent the day filling hundreds of bags with books for those in need. It’s a labor of love the principal said will help students stay on track for summer reading

"It makes them feel good about themselves. It makes them feel better about the world and it makes them want to make a positive difference in world, which I think is the most important thing we can do," said Sabrina Sheib, the principal at Riverside Elementary School.

This year's theme at Riverside Elementary School is kindness. In addition, the school also brought in a local artists to spruce up the walls with a splash of color and inspirational quotes.

"It’s going to be a reminder to them, something positive, a message that can bring them hope, that can make them know that today is going to be a great day," Sheib said.

On Tuesday, students will get their chance to create their own pieces of artwork to help make their school shine little bit brighter following a dark tragedy.

"In honor of them we're able to say, we’re going to do something good to maybe take something that was tragic and make something positive out of it," Sheib said.

