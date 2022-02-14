Attorney says bridge tender was negligent in 79-year-old woman's death

The family of a 79-year-old bicyclist who tragically fell to her death off a West Palm Beach bridge earlier this month held a news conference Monday.

RELATED: Are safety lapses to blame for West Palm Beach bridge death?

West Palm Beach police said the cyclist was walking east to west across the Royal Park Bridge — which connects the island of Palm Beach to West Palm Beach — on Feb. 6 when the bridge gates came down, an alarm sounded, and the bridge started to go up.

The bridge ascended and the woman fell at least 50 feet to the concrete below, police said.

"Our client was enjoying a beautiful South Florida afternoon when she suffered this devastating fall. This should have never happened," said attorney Lance Ivey in a written statement.

Ivey is expected to provide new information about the woman and incident at Monday's news conference.

Over the weekend, West Palm Beach police said detectives are still looking for witnesses who may have seen the woman approaching or on the bridge right before the tragic fall.

If you have any information that can help investigators, call Det. Ivy Erhardt at 561-822-1684.

West Palm Beach police public information officer Mike Jachles said detectives are looking at whether there were any lapses in safety procedures by the bridge tender.

Jachles said there is a specific set of practices the bridge tender is supposed to follow prior to engaging the bridge and raising the deck. Those include the tender physically coming out onto the catwalk, walking around and doing a visual inspection to make sure there are no cars or people inside of the gates.

Police have interviewed the bridge tender, along with other witnesses who were in their cars when the tragedy happened.

Scripps Only Content 2022