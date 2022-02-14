Fire rips through mobile home near Boynton Beach
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 8:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
One person was taken to the hospital after a fast-moving fire destroyed a mobile home in southern Palm Beach County overnight.
Crews with the Palm Beach County Fire Rescue responded to the blaze just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday on Mockingbird Drive near Boynton Beach.
First-arriving units reported heavy fire conditions when they arrived at the scene.
Firefighters were able to isolate the bedroom from the heavy smoke and fire conditions, successfully rescuing a trapped occupant.
Crews said they were also able to contain the fire to the home, preventing it from spreading to others in the neighborhood. One person was transported to a local trauma hospital.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
