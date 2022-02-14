Lawyer: Kodak Black shot in leg in 'unprovoked attack'

South Florida rapper Kodak Black is expected to make a full recovery after being wounded in an "unprovoked" shooting outside a Los Angeles-area restaurant, his lawyer said.

Fort Lauderdale-based attorney Bradford Cohen wrote in an Instagram post Sunday that Black, whose real name is Bill Kapri, was shot in the leg.

Los Angeles police said four people were shot early Saturday during an altercation outside the Mafia-themed Nice Guy restaurant in the 400 block of North La Cienega Boulevard in West Hollywood, California.

Police said a fight between several individuals led to shots being fired by an unknown assailant.

Two victims were taken to area hospitals by paramedics, while two others arrived on their own.

All four victims were listed in stable condition.

"There was an unprovoked attack on an individual (K)odak was with, when security and (K)odak came to his aid, several shots were fired at them by an unidentified assailant," Cohen wrote. "Luckily, this was all caught on video."

Cohen said Black's injury was not life-threatening and that the 24-year-old Pompano Beach native "will make a full recovery." He did not reply to an email from WPTV.com seeking further comment.

As recently as last month, Black was spotted twerking with a woman during a Florida Panthers game at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise. He was also arrested by Broward Sheriff's Office deputies on a trespassing charge on New Year's Day.

