Advertisement

Martin County beachgoers asked to stop using manmade path

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 7:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Martin County leaders are trying to deter residents from creating and using a manmade path at Santa Lucea Beach.

Public Works Director Jim Gorton said the dune is home to acres of coastal vegetation and rare Native American middens.

"It's going to cost some money for us to do a restoration," Gorton said. "But it's the right thing to do in this location because it's such a rare and unique habitat that we have here."

Gorton said the county has been dealing with the issue for months now.

He's asking residents to instead use the county-constructed boardwalk located about 50 yards south of the manmade path.

James Gorton says the path is damaging the beach's dunes.
James Gorton says the path is damaging the beach's dunes.

"The reason that they would prefer they use that crossover is because this dune has some rare coastal habitat and the vegetation that is in place on this dune has been destabilized by people walking through the dune," Gorton said.

Gorton said the north side of the beach, where the manmade path is located, is home to a popular break in the ocean where surfers like to go.

He said fishermen often use the south side where the boardwalk is, and residents don't walk to walk around them.

Right now, there are no signs to let residents know to not use the path.

Gorton said he's hoping education about the path and its habitat will deter residents from using it.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Lanes reopen on I-95 North at Hypoluxo Road after crash
Rapper Kodak Black among 4 people shot in California
Director Ivan Reitman poses for a portrait in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Friday, Jan 7, 2011....
Ivan Reitman, producer, ‘Ghostbusters’ director, dies at 75
Boy Scout's selfless act earns him national award
Home intruder fatally shot in West Palm Beach

Latest News

How the 17 Parkland victims are being remembered
Super Bowl ads go heavy on nostalgia and star power
Broward schools plan day of service to mark Parkland tragedy
Boynton man hiking Appalachian Trail for Alzheimer's awareness