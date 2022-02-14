Advertisement

PBSO searching for missing, possibly endangered teen

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies are looking for a missing teen in Lantana.

Amira Greene, 15, was last seen wearing pink scrubs on Feb. 13, officials said.

Greene is described as standing 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing around 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Greene's whereabouts is asked to contact PBSO at 688-3400 or the nearest law enforcement agency.

