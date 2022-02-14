Advertisement

QR code Super Bowl commercial crashes Coinbase’s app

The ad featured a floating and colorful QR code bouncing around the screen.
The ad featured a floating and colorful QR code bouncing around the screen.(ngkaki via Canva)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 11:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The $7 million price tag for a 30-second Super Bowl ad may have been worth every penny for Coinbase.

The company’s crypto currency exchange app crashed briefly Sunday after a surge in traffic.

The ad featured a floating and colorful QR code bouncing around the screen.

Coinbase’s landing page had more than 20 million hits in one minute.

The chief product officer took to Twitter saying it was “historic and unprecedented.”

At the same time, according to crypto news website The Block, the app also skyrocketed in popularity rising from 186th place to 2nd on Apple’s app store.

Coinbase’s stock has been down 23% this year after recently going public.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lanes reopen on I-95 North at Hypoluxo Road after crash
Rapper Kodak Black among 4 people shot in California
Director Ivan Reitman poses for a portrait in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Friday, Jan 7, 2011....
Ivan Reitman, producer, ‘Ghostbusters’ director, dies at 75
Boy Scout's selfless act earns him national award
Home intruder fatally shot in West Palm Beach

Latest News

Police and emergency responders are seen at a crime scene in Albuquerque Sunday after a mass...
Police arrest man suspected of stabbing 11 in Albuquerque
This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
Jury seated in hate crimes trial in Ahmaud Arbery killing
Higher rent costs threaten Palm Beach County workforce
Attorney says West Palm Beach bridge tender was negligent in woman's death
Tinder still leads the dating app market with 7.8 million users.
Tinder offers ‘blind date’ feature