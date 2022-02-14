Advertisement

Super Bowl ads go heavy on nostalgia and star power

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 6:36 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
On the field, the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 56.

Off the field, Super Bowl advertisers aimed to deliver a night of ads heavy with celebrities and nostalgia in an effort to entertain Americans weary of two years of pandemic living.

Advertisers shelled out up to $7 million for 30 seconds during the Super Bowl, and they used their time to try to entertain with humor, star power and nostalgia.

Nostalgia was big: T-Mobile reunited "Scrubs" stars Zach Braff and Donald Faison, while Verizon recreated the 1996 movie "The Cable Guy" to tout its high-speed 5G network.

In another throwback, Chevrolet advertised their Silverado truck with "The Sopranos" actress Jamie-Lynn Sigler. Sigler drove the truck while the theme of the hit 1990s HBO show was played over the commercial.

