Thief arrested for stealing $900 in merchandise from GameStop, police say

A 28-year-old man is behind bars after stealing $900 worth of merchandise from a GameStop in Port St. Lucie over the weekend.

Port St. Lucie Police Department said the armed robbery happened on Feb. 12 at around 11:37 a.m. at the GameStop along US-1.

Authorities said Jason Crawford, 28, entered the store and selected over $900 in merchandise, including a Nintendo Switch, video games, and accessories. Crawford went to the cash register to check out and that's when, police say, Crawford provided his identification card for an extended warranty.

Crawford became upset during the transaction, threatened the cashier with a utility knife before demanding his items be put into a bag, according to police. Crawford then fled on foot without the stolen items and went to a nearby Walmart, where he stole a bicycle before going home.

The GameStop employee was able to provide officers with information they remembered from the suspect’s ID card, which led officers directly to the Crawford’s nearby. Authorities said they found him in his bedroom playing with the stolen gaming system.

Police arrested and charged Crawford with robbery with a weapon, petit theft, and grand theft.

