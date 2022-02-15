Boca Raton man among 18 arrested in Tampa Bay sex trafficking sting

Two teenage girls were rescued from a life of prostitution after a three-month human trafficking investigation resulted in the arrests of 18 suspects, half of whom are accused of traveling to the Tampa Bay area — one from as far away as South Florida — to meet undercover detectives posing as teen girls for sex, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister on Tuesday announced the arrests of the undercover investigation, nicknamed "Operation Wanderlust."

Chronister the investigation began in November with his undercover detectives posing as minors on the internet.

During the online discussions, the suspects solicited sexual acts from the detectives, sent inappropriate pictures and agreed to drive to Hillsborough County to meet for sex, the sheriff said.

Most of the suspects lived in the Tampa Bay area, but one of them drove from Boca Raton, Chronister said.

"These suspects came from all walks of life, including Derrick McLaughlin, the principal of an elementary school in Hillsborough County," Chronister said. "Another suspect, Robin Varghese, is known to be affiliated to his father's church, Bethel of Brandon Pentecostal Church. No matter what these suspects did for a living, they sought to take advantage of a young person in our area, which is unacceptable. We are thankful that these men encountered our detectives online instead of a real child."

During the investigation, detectives were able to find and rescue two 15-year-old girls. Chronister said one girl had a history of falling prey to sex trafficking and another was in the process of being groomed by a 41-year-old man to take part in his rape fantasies.

The sheriff said Arthur Vos contacted the teen via social media, but when the girl's father found out, he alerted authorities, who arrested him after he agreed to travel to meet the girl. Detectives said they found a gun, leather paddle and condom in his vehicle.

The suspects face a range of charges, including traveling to meet a minor, attempted lewd or lascivious battery, transmission of harmful material to a minor and use of computer services or devices to solicit certain illegal acts.

