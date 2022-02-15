Advertisement

Brightline construction prompts temporary closure of road in Jensen Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 9:21 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Jensen Beach Boulevard near downtown Jensen Beach will be temporarily closed due to construction by Brightline.

Drivers will not be able to travel over the tracks until March 11.

Brightline posted the following detour information:

Jensen Beach Vehicular Traffic – Railroad Crossing at Jensen Beach Blvd.

Full road closure 6 a.m., Monday, February 14 to 6 p.m., Friday, March 11.

Detour Information

Northbound:

• Jensen Beach Blvd. traffic wishing to continue north will be directed to travel north on Skyline Dr. to access Indian River Dr. Southbound:

• Jensen Beach Blvd. traffic wishing to continue south will be directed to travel south on Savannah Rd. to NE Dixie Hwy., travel east on NE Dixie Hwy. through the roundabout to Palmer Ave. and travel east on Palmer Ave. to access Indian River Dr.

Jensen Beach Pedestrian Traffic – Railroad Crossing at Jensen Beach Blvd.

Full sidewalk closure, 6 a.m., Wednesday, February 16 to 6 p.m., Friday, March 11.

Detour Information

• Pedestrian access will be maintained directly adjacent to the north via a flagged temporary sidewalk and crossing. Pedestrians will be able to approach the roundabout from any outlet and then proceed to follow the orange pedestrian arrows.

