Woman and baby escape car before Brightline collision in Delray Beach
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 7:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A Brightline train collided with a car in Delray Beach Tuesday morning, the second Brightline train crash in Palm Beach County in three days.
Delray Beach Fire Rescue says a woman and a baby got of the car just before it was hit.
The crash occurred at SE 10th St. and S Swinton Ave. near Old Dixie Hwy. The train is blocking SW 10th St. as authorities investigate.
Another Brightline crash happened less than 20 miles away on Sunday in Lake Worth Beach. One person was killed in that crash.
This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV for updates.
