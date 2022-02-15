Woman and baby escape car before Brightline collision in Delray Beach

A Brightline train collided with a car in Delray Beach Tuesday morning, the second Brightline train crash in Palm Beach County in three days.

Delray Beach Fire Rescue says a woman and a baby got of the car just before it was hit.

The crash occurred at SE 10th St. and S Swinton Ave. near Old Dixie Hwy. The train is blocking SW 10th St. as authorities investigate.

RIGHT NOW: Brightline train wreck vs car in #DelrayBeach. SE 10th and Swinton. Area is closed for a while. — WPTV Traffic (@wptvtraffic) February 15, 2022

Another Brightline crash happened less than 20 miles away on Sunday in Lake Worth Beach. One person was killed in that crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV for updates.

