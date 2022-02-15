Advertisement

Kanye West posts support for former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 8:11 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Kanye West's Instagram posts have made headlines in last week with the majority of the now-deleted posts referring to Kim Kardashian, who has filed for divorce from the rapper, and her boyfriend Pete Davidson.

West took a break from his celebrity beefs Tuesday morning to post in support of former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores.

Flores filed a lawsuit against the NFL, Dolphins, Giants and Denver Broncos, alleging racial discrimination in the league's hiring practices after he was fired despite consecutive winning seasons.

"ME AND MY DAD ARE ON THE PHONE AND HE BROUGHT YOU UP TO ME," West posted in all capital letters in Instagram. "SENDING YOU LOVE AND PUBLIC SUPPORT."

The caption was posted with what appears to be a screenshot of a Google image search for Flores.

West then posted a screenshot of comment saying, "BLACK HISTORY MONTH! BRING HIM TO DONDA SPORTS."

Donda is the name of West's creative brand, latest album and his beloved late mother.

