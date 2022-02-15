Port St. Lucie man saved by dog gets new wheelchair

The community is making a difference for a Port St. Lucie man whose life was saved by his dog.

Harry Smith has been using an old wheelchair for the past week. The one he used to have ended up in a pond down the street.

"I got scared. I thought I was going to drown," Smith said.

While taking his beagle mix Sarah Jane for a walk in their Port St. Lucie neighborhood, his left wheel spun him around and sent him down an embankment into the water.

"I've always had that fear, and when I went in the water I know my legs won’t carry me out," Smith said. "Everything was underwater except my head."

Sarah barked loudly and got the attention of two men who helped get Smith out of the pond.

Smith's survival story got lots of notice. Tuesday, Medical Homecare Supply from Palm Beach County presented Smith with a new chair to use after seeing the story on the news.

And as for Sarah, don’t worry, she was taken care of too.

Dogs With Style gave Sarah Jane a nice bath and made her presentable for her close ups. Police said they’ve been inundated by people wanting to help.

"Taking calls all day making sure Mr. Smith and Sarah the hero are doing OK," said Assistant Police Chief William Vega

Smith and Sarah Jane still walk the block twice a day, but when they get close to the pond, he said he stays on the road.

