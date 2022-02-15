Advertisement

Sam’s Club offering $8 membership deal for limited time

Sam's Club is offering a major discount for a limited time for new members.
Sam's Club is offering a major discount for a limited time for new members.(Sam's Club)
By Travis Leder
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Wholesale retailer Sam’s Club is offering a heavily discounted membership deal.

The warehouse club is offering $8 memberships until Thursday as a result of a promotion it ran for the Super Bowl.

The promotion stated that the price for a new membership would be equal to the yard line the ball was at during the two-minute warning of the fourth quarter, which is when the retailer ran a 30-second commercial.

The Los Angeles Rams had the ball on the Cincinnati Bengals’ eight-yard line when the commercial ran, which means new customers can receive a Sam’s Club membership for $37 less than the normal price of $45.

The Rams would eventually score the Super Bowl-winning touchdown on that drive.

The deal only applies to the Club membership tier, and there is only one discounted membership per person. The memberships are valid for one year.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boy Scout's selfless act earns him national award
Martin County beachgoers asked to stop using manmade path
Lanes reopen on I-95 North at Hypoluxo Road after crash
Woman, baby escape car before Brightline collision
Man killed after driving around railroad crossing gates

Latest News

About once a month, Carlos the greyhound eagerly walks with UW Veterinary Care Blood Donor...
Making a Difference: Donor dogs and cats provide lifesaving blood for pets in need
FILE - This 2018 portrait released by the U.S. Department of Justice shows Connecticut's U.S....
EXPLAINER: How the latest Trump-Russia filing generated buzz
FILE In this courtroom sketch, from left, former Minneapolis police Officer Tou Thao, attorney...
Officer says he assumed fellow cops were caring for George Floyd
Florid drivers struggle to exercise car lease buyouts
Boca Raton man among 18 arrested in Tampa Bay sex trafficking sting