Simone Biles engaged to NFL safety Jonathan Owens

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 3:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
It's a yes from Simone Biles to fellow elite athlete Jonathan Owens.

The two posted photos of the Houston Texans' safety popping the question on Valentine's Day in a gazebo.

The 24-year-old Olympic gymnast and the 26-year-old football player have been dating for nearly two years.

He took a knee in a set of photos Biles posted on Instagram and Twitter.

In a closeup, she lent a look at her substantial oval diamond ring as the couple held hands.

Owens commented on Instagram with a heart emoji: "Ready for forever with you."

