Advertisement

Study: Getting COVID vaccine while pregnant helps protect baby too

By CNN
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 2:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Babies whose mothers were vaccinated against the coronavirus have a reduced risk of being hospitalized with the disease.

That’s according to a new study published Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The study found infants are protected for the first 6 months of their lives.

Researchers say pregnant women who got vaccinated later in their pregnancies have an 80% chance of protecting their babies.

That chance reduces to 32% if they got it early on.

The study monitored 379 children who were hospitalized with COVID and other sicknesses at 20 pediatric hospitals between July 2021 and mid-January 2022.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boy Scout's selfless act earns him national award
Martin County beachgoers asked to stop using manmade path
Lanes reopen on I-95 North at Hypoluxo Road after crash
Woman, baby escape car before Brightline collision
Man killed after driving around railroad crossing gates

Latest News

Leslie Nicole Mitchell and Payton James Mitchell
Mother and son in North Carolina arrested on multiple drug-trafficking charges
Two planeloads of immediately deployable U.S. assistance, including ammunition and...
Biden: Defending Ukraine’s liberty could cause economic pain for US
Spanish cannon from 1715 put on display in Fort Pierce
Port St. Lucie man saved by dog gets new wheelchair
Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin leaves a courthouse in New York, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. A judge...
Jury rejects Sarah Palin’s libel claim against NY Times