Waste Pro looking to hire for variety of positions
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 2:11 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Waste Pro of Fort Pierce is holding a hiring event Thursday in an effort to fill multiple positions.
The event will be held at 4100 Selvitz Road in Fort Pierce from 8:30 a.m. to noon.
The company said in a tweet they are offering a $5,000 retention bonus.
Jobs they are looking to fill include drivers, diesel technicians and helpers.
