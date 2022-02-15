Waste Pro looking to hire for variety of positions

Waste Pro of Fort Pierce is holding a hiring event Thursday in an effort to fill multiple positions.

The event will be held at 4100 Selvitz Road in Fort Pierce from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

The company said in a tweet they are offering a $5,000 retention bonus.

$5,000.00 Retention Bonus- Waste Pro of Fort Pierce HIRING Event- Thursday, February 17th -8:30 a.m. to Noon $ Great Pay & Benefits $ - CDL DRIVERS, DIESEL TECHNICIANS & HELPERS-Onsite Interviews - Retention bonuses -4100 Selvitz Road, Ft. Pierce, FL 34981 -Apply today pic.twitter.com/dV8o9v5vAg — Waste Pro Hires (@WasteProHires) February 15, 2022

Jobs they are looking to fill include drivers, diesel technicians and helpers.

Click here to learn more.

