Advertisement

Woman, baby escape car before Brightline collision

By Victoria Lewis
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 7:26 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A Brightline train collided with a car Tuesday morning in Delray Beach, the second Brightline train crash in Palm Beach County in three days.

Delray Beach Fire Rescue said a woman and a baby got of the car just before it was hit.

The crash occurred at Southeast 10th Street and Swinton Avenue near Old Dixie Highway. The train was blocking Southwest 10th Street as authorities investigated.

Delray Beach police said the 28-year-old mother tried to cross the tracks at a dead-end street. Police said the mother then took her 3-month-old daughter and began knocking on doors of nearby homes, telling residents that someone was after her.

Police said they believe the woman, whose identity hasn't been released, was having a mental episode. She was involuntarily hospitalized under Florida's Baker Act law, while the baby's grandmother was contacted.

The Florida Department of Children and Families was also notified.

Another Brightline crash happened less than 20 miles away on Sunday in Lake Worth Beach. One person was killed in that crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV for updates.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Boy Scout's selfless act earns him national award
Martin County beachgoers asked to stop using manmade path
Lanes reopen on I-95 North at Hypoluxo Road after crash
Man killed after driving around railroad crossing gates
Home intruder fatally shot in West Palm Beach

Latest News

Brightline construction prompts temporary closure of Jensen Beach Blvd.
Kanye West posts support for former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores
Peanut Island, JFK bunker restoration plans underway
In this photo taken from video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on...
Russia says some forces pulling back amid Ukraine crisis