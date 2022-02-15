Woman, baby escape car before Brightline collision

A Brightline train collided with a car Tuesday morning in Delray Beach, the second Brightline train crash in Palm Beach County in three days.

Delray Beach Fire Rescue said a woman and a baby got of the car just before it was hit.

The crash occurred at Southeast 10th Street and Swinton Avenue near Old Dixie Highway. The train was blocking Southwest 10th Street as authorities investigated.

RIGHT NOW: Brightline train wreck vs car in #DelrayBeach. SE 10th and Swinton. Area is closed for a while. — WPTV Traffic (@wptvtraffic) February 15, 2022

Delray Beach police said the 28-year-old mother tried to cross the tracks at a dead-end street. Police said the mother then took her 3-month-old daughter and began knocking on doors of nearby homes, telling residents that someone was after her.

Police said they believe the woman, whose identity hasn't been released, was having a mental episode. She was involuntarily hospitalized under Florida's Baker Act law, while the baby's grandmother was contacted.

The Florida Department of Children and Families was also notified.

Another Brightline crash happened less than 20 miles away on Sunday in Lake Worth Beach. One person was killed in that crash.

This is a developing story.

