Body found floating in drainage canal near Pahokee Marina

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 12:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Detectives with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the discovery of a body found floating in a drainage canal near the Pahokee Marina.

Deputies arrived to investigate after receiving a call at 7 a.m. Wednesday.

No foul play is suspected at this time.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

