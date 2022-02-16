Body found floating in drainage canal near Pahokee Marina
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 12:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Detectives with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the discovery of a body found floating in a drainage canal near the Pahokee Marina.
Deputies arrived to investigate after receiving a call at 7 a.m. Wednesday.
No foul play is suspected at this time.
This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.
