A Child’s Home: Meet the Kellogg Family

Watch “A Child’s Home” every week. You’ll have the opportunity to learn more about what you can do to help children find their forever home.
By Megan Hayes
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - On any given day, around 750 children are ready for adoption in Palm Beach and Broward Counties.

Watch “A Child’s Home” every week. You’ll have the opportunity to meet a local child looking for a forever home, see how you can become an adoptive parent, and learn more about the programs/events available to children in South Florida.

Created by ChildNet, a community-based agency serving Broward and Palm Beach County.

*Sponsored by AChildsHome.org.

(Video produced by Sydney Steinger, host of A Child’s Home. Sydney was highlighted in Forbes in 2021 for her work with a Child’s Home and helping to place needy children in forever homes. You can read the article here.)

