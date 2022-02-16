Advertisement

Frontier Airlines returns to Fort Lauderdale with 12 new cheap routes

A Frontier Arilines jetliner taxis to a runway to take off from Denver International Airport...
A Frontier Arilines jetliner taxis to a runway to take off from Denver International Airport Thursday, April 23, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) (AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Frontier Airlines is returning to Fort Lauderdale with 12 new destinations.

The budget airline frequently experiments with new routes and abandons them if the travel demand isn't there.

The new routes include:

  • Atlanta: One-way fares start at $29
  • Buffalo, New York: One-way fares start at $49
  • Islip, New York: One-way fares start at $39
  • Orlando: One-way fares start at $19
  • Philadelphia: One-way fares start at $39
  • Providence: One-way fares start at $59
  • Stewart, New York: One-way fares at $59
  • Trenton, New Jersey: One-way fares start at $49
  • Albany, New York: One-way fares start at $49
  • Rochester, New York: One-way fares start at $49
  • Green Bay, Wisconsin: One-way fares start at $49
  • Portland, Maine: One-way fares start at $49

While South Floridians wait for the Brightline train to Orlando, Frontier will offer a $19 flight between the close cities.

Frontier Airlines' parent company is buying Spirit Airlines in a $2.9 billion cash-and-stock deal that will allow the combined airline to be more competitive against its larger rivals.

The merger will create the fifth largest airline, surpassing airlines like JetBlue. Experts believe it will bring tough competition to everyone, especially in South Florida.

"Obviously, Spirit and Frontier have extensive service into South Florida," said Henry Harteveldt of Atmosphere Research in San Francisco. "Combining the two means that South Florida would have a stronger low fare airline, offering one airline service to more cities."

The merger needs government approval, which could come later this year.

