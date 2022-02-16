Advertisement

Hobe Sound man dies in head-on collision with tractor-trailer

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 2:46 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A Hobe Sound man died in a head-on collision with a tractor-trailer Wednesday morning in Martin County.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the 52-year-old Hobe Sound man was traveling westbound on SW Kanner Highway west of SW Warfield Blvd. at 6:05 a.m. in an SUV.

For unknown reasons, he traveled into the eastbound lane and collided head-on with a tractor-trailer truck.

Following the collision, the SUV became engulfed in flames.

The driver of the SUV was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The case is pending investigation.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Woman, baby escape car before Brightline collision
Simone Biles engaged to NFL safety Jonathan Owens
18 suspects tied to West Palm Beach gang arrested
Martin County beachgoers asked to stop using manmade path
Boca Raton man among 18 arrested in Tampa Bay sex trafficking sting

Latest News

Fort Pierce community celebrates life of 100 y.o. WWII vet
WPTV assistant news director receives Black History Month achievement award
St. Lucie Co. deputies share heartbreaking eviction stories
Experts offer tips to avoid scams and stay healthy
Consumer Crackdown: Feds warn of fake COVID tests and fake testing sites