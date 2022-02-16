Hobe Sound man dies in head-on collision with tractor-trailer

A Hobe Sound man died in a head-on collision with a tractor-trailer Wednesday morning in Martin County.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the 52-year-old Hobe Sound man was traveling westbound on SW Kanner Highway west of SW Warfield Blvd. at 6:05 a.m. in an SUV.

For unknown reasons, he traveled into the eastbound lane and collided head-on with a tractor-trailer truck.

Following the collision, the SUV became engulfed in flames.

The driver of the SUV was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The case is pending investigation.

Scripps Only Content 2022