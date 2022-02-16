Plane crashes, flips over at Palm Beach County Glades Airport

Emergency crews responded to an aircraft crash at the Palm Beach County Glades Airport near Pahokee on Wednesday.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said a small passenger plane crashed around 11 a.m., flipped over, and landed on its roof at the airport, located at 3800 State Road 715.

Exclusive video from WPTV Chopper 5 showed the aircraft in a grassy area next to a runway.

WATCH CHOPPER 5 VIDEO:

Aircraft crash at Palm Beach County Glades Airport

Authorities said everyone inside the plane got out safely and no one was hurt.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

